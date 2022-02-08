Zoey J. Rongey | Obituary

Zoey Jane Rongey, 1 year and 7 months old, of Waterloo, died Feb. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born July 4, 2020, in St. Louis.

Zoey was her mom and dad’s entire world. Zoey’s strong, fearless, and hilarious personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The room was always brighter with Zoey in it. We know her light and strength will never fade just as our love for her will never end.

She is survived by her parents Alex and Jill Rongey; grandma Cindy Modglin; grandma Sharon Schneider; grandparents Dennis and Karen Duckworth; great-grandmother Betty Duckworth; aunts and uncles Ben and Brittney Rongey and Jack and Kim Duckworth; cousins Weston Rongey and Henry and Joseph Duckworth; and many other aunts, uncles, and friends.

Zoey is preceded in death by her grandmother Michelle Rongey; great-grandparents Vernon and Delores Modglin and Joseph and Viola Mittrucker; and great grandfather Jack Duckworth.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Zoey Rongey Memorial Fund, c/o 1st National Bank.