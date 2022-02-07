Lloyd Engelbrecht | Obituary

Lloyd Engelbrecht, 90, a former resident of Waterloo, was born on Aug. 31, 1931 in Chicago, and died on Jan. 26, 2022 in Santa Rosa, Calif. He had a long career as an electrical engineer, and after retirement became an artist and author.

He was the son of George Engelbrecht of Waterloo and Alma Engelbrecht (nee Voss), originally of Red Bud.

Lloyd graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School in 1945, Waterloo Public High School in 1949, and the University of Illinois in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army as an atomic weapons officer from 1953 to 1955. He was employed as an engineer with Motorola in Chicago, Philco-Ford Western Development Labs in Palo Alto, Calif., and Stanford Telecommunications, Inc. in Santa Clara, Calif. and Reston, Va., while earning master’s degrees in engineering and business.

Upon retirement, he re-energized his artistic bent for photography and painting, exhibiting and selling much of his work. Because of his affection for his hometown of Waterloo and the lifelong friends he developed here, he wrote and illustrated an autobiography, “Meet My Waterloo – A Midwestern American Boyhood,” which features his memories of family, friends, and the town during the Great Depression and World War II. He also painted a watercolor series of Waterloo landmarks as he remembered them from that era, preserving the memory of many now-demolished buildings. The series is archived at the Morrison-Talbott Library.

Surviving are Lloyd’s wife, Molly, and his children Kathleen Cook (Barry), Julie Engelbrecht (Richard Smoker), Sandra Engelbrecht, and David Engelbrecht (Mary). He is also survived by five grandchildren; Kathleen’s sons Christopher (Michelle) and Brendan Cook; Julie’s daughter Melina; Sandra’s son Nicholas; David’s daughter Rachel; and several cousins and treasured friends from the Waterloo High School Class of 1949. He was also great-grandfather to Christopher’s daughters Kaylee and Aria Cook.

The private funeral for family members will be held in California.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s cherished charity in Lloyd Engelbrecht’s name.