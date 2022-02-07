Barbara A. Davis | Obituary

Barbara Nell Davis (nee Edwards), 97, of Columbia, died Feb. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, surrounded by family. She was born May 27, 1924, in Centralia.

Mrs. Davis was the first born to John and Lucy Edwards in Centralia. Mrs. Davis worked for many years as a bookkeeper and also for 13 years on the Missouri Pacific railroad which is where she met her husband, Robert Phillips Davis. They were married on Jan. 14, 1950.

She really could do anything she put her mind to! Mr. and Mrs. Davis went on to have seven children whom they raised in Columbia. The Davis home is where all the neighborhood children gathered to play and knew Mrs. Davis would be out soon with Kool-Aid and cookies. Mr. and Mrs. Davis put a lot of effort in building a family lakehouse on Lake Egypt. This is where their family would all come together to spend weekends full of BBQs, laughter, joking and a few card games to wind down the night.

She was the true matriarch of the family. She raised not only her seven children but was always there to lend a hand to help raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren; whom admirably call her GiGi. Her world revolved around her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids; including her dog and best friend, Maggie Mae, who was always by her side. She will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her children Robert (Debra) Davis Sr., Debbie (John) Schneider, Johnny (Tammy) Davis, Jimmy (Cheryl) Davis, Suzy (Tom) Heavner, Sharon Davis, Dianna (Clifford) Schwartz; grandchildren Bobby Davis, Christina (Jeff) Riebeling, Eric (Sam Rutledge) Davis, Patrick (Corey) Davis, Heather (Ryan) Borlesch, Thomas Heavner, Haley (Carter Pate) Heavner, Kristi Matecki and AJ Mardirosian; great-grandchildren Dominic Davis, Kaia Davis, Gage Davis, Porter Riebeling, Londyn Riebeling, Jolie Davis, Elliott Davis, Oaklynne Borlesch, Aaron Mardirosian, Sadie Matecki, and Owen Matecki.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Davis, Sr. (dec. Jan. 21, 1983); grandchild Nicholas Davis; sisters Dorothy J. Metz and Edna Mae Diehl; along with brother John F. Edwards, Jr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Nicholas Flemming officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the American Heart Association; or American Cancer Society.