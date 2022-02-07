Virginia R. Horn | Obituary

Virginia R. Horn (nee Castiaux), 78, of Waterloo, died Feb. 4, 2022, in Urbana. She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Caseyville.

Virginia enjoyed watching Elvis movies, Sandra Dee movies, FaceTiming her sister Thelma, playing solitaire and canasta, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, cross stitching and catching up with old friends. She also loved camping during the summer.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

She will be missed by family and many friends.

She is survived by her children Larry (Geri) Horn, Alan (Joyce) Horn and Anna Beth (Brady) Allison; grandchildren Stephanie A. (Zachary) Kiffmeyer, Fylicia M.(Jacob) Kelley, Michael A. Horn, Kaylyn Grace Allison and Kolleen Rose Marie Allison; great-grandchildren Abbiegail and Benjamin Blackburn; grandchildren Stephanie, Fylicia and Michael Horn and Kaylyn and Kolleen Allison; great-granddaughter Abbigail Horn; sisters Thelma Sonneborn and Ruth Castiaux; Goddaughter Stacy Brege, sisters-in-laws; brother in law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Albert O. Horn Jr.; son Virgil L. Horn, who just passed a week earlier, and daughter Cheryl Ann in 1972; Adopted parents Erwin and Hulda Wink, birth parents Desiree and Bessie (nee Camp) Castiaux; siblings Alfred Castiaux, George Castiaux, Floyd (Maggie) Castiaux, Kenneth (Juanita) Castiaux, Martha Castiaux and Lucy Clark; grandparents Fred and Amalia (nee Rabbermann) Nobbe, Charles and Anna Marie (nee Ferkel) Wink; Elmer and Goldie Camp; Emil and Mathilda Castiaux; great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; great aunts; uncles; cousins; and in-laws.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions at the family’s discretion.