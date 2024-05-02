John J. Schmitz | Obituary

John J. Schmitz, 45, of Waterloo, died April 30, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 29, 1978, in Red Bud.

John enjoyed spending his free time fishing and listening to country music. He was a proud Buffalo Bill’s fan and part of the Bills Mafia. He loved to cook for the family. He will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Schmitz (nee Matzenbacher); children Rebecca (Al) Luebbers, Brittany Marquart and Dakota Schmitz; grandchildren Logan, Kane, Kaydence, James, Carter, Owen and Jaxon Keck; parents Dennis J. Schmitz and Brenda M. Schmitz (nee Kern); sister Jessica ( Kevin) Eschmann; niece and Godchild Ali Eschmann; along with great-aunts, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence J. Schmitz and Pearl A. Schmitz, maternal grandparents Leo V. Kern and Erna M. Kern and uncles Jimmy L. Kern and William W. Schmitz.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.