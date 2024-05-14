Jerome L. Wittenauer | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 14, 2024

Jerome L. “Jerry” Wittenauer, 65, of Waterloo, died May 11, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Red Bud.

Jerry was born in Hecker to Eugene and Marlene Wittenauer of Hecker. He was a 1977 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and married Kris Diehl on Aug. 1, 1981. Jerry and Kris owned Diehl Florist in Waterloo from 1989-2012 and had two children, Jake and Jessica. 

Jerry loved his family and spending time on his parent’s farm in Hecker. He loved soccer, astronomy, making bottle rockets, watching cartoons and gardening. Jerry was a basketball and soccer coach for three years at Gibault while teaching religion and business classes. Jerry was a goalie on a men’s soccer league and enjoyed coaching both his children’s teams. 

He ran an egg route for several years in surrounding areas of East St. Louis. Jerry owned and operated a floral shop and greenhouse center for 23 years with his wife Kris. He worked at Culligan Water Company as a sales consultant and specialist for 10 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed grilling outdoors and spending time with his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife Kris; children Jake (Maggie Musso) Wittenauer and Jessica (Chase) Groshong; sisters and brothers Jacki (Mike) Fisher, Judy (Chris) Haberl, Jeanne Steinbrenner, Janet (Terry) Mullarkey and Jeff (Stacy) Wittenauer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

 Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 17 and 8-9 p.m. May 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A celebration of life will follow visitation at the funeral home May 18 with Pastor Matt Heck officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family requests that you send flowers to someone that you love this week. Please email a picture of your gift to: wittenauerjerry1@gmail.com The family suggests memorial contributions to: LeRoy Diehl Scholarship Fund at Gibault High School; or Life Church X Building Fund.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Harlin F. Guebert | Obituary

May 15, 2024

Manlee A. Knobloch | Obituary

May 13, 2024

Robert D. Rains | Obituary

May 10, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19