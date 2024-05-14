Jerome L. Wittenauer | Obituary

Jerome L. “Jerry” Wittenauer, 65, of Waterloo, died May 11, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Red Bud.

Jerry was born in Hecker to Eugene and Marlene Wittenauer of Hecker. He was a 1977 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and married Kris Diehl on Aug. 1, 1981. Jerry and Kris owned Diehl Florist in Waterloo from 1989-2012 and had two children, Jake and Jessica.

Jerry loved his family and spending time on his parent’s farm in Hecker. He loved soccer, astronomy, making bottle rockets, watching cartoons and gardening. Jerry was a basketball and soccer coach for three years at Gibault while teaching religion and business classes. Jerry was a goalie on a men’s soccer league and enjoyed coaching both his children’s teams.

He ran an egg route for several years in surrounding areas of East St. Louis. Jerry owned and operated a floral shop and greenhouse center for 23 years with his wife Kris. He worked at Culligan Water Company as a sales consultant and specialist for 10 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed grilling outdoors and spending time with his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife Kris; children Jake (Maggie Musso) Wittenauer and Jessica (Chase) Groshong; sisters and brothers Jacki (Mike) Fisher, Judy (Chris) Haberl, Jeanne Steinbrenner, Janet (Terry) Mullarkey and Jeff (Stacy) Wittenauer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 17 and 8-9 p.m. May 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A celebration of life will follow visitation at the funeral home May 18 with Pastor Matt Heck officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family requests that you send flowers to someone that you love this week. Please email a picture of your gift to: wittenauerjerry1@gmail.com The family suggests memorial contributions to: LeRoy Diehl Scholarship Fund at Gibault High School; or Life Church X Building Fund.