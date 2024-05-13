Manlee A. Knobloch | Obituary

Manlee A. Knobloch, 81, of Fults, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on May 13, 2024, after battling progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born May 28, 1942, in East St. Louis.

Manlee was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, served as a director of the Monroe County Electric Cooperative for 21 years and was a past member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown Church Council.

Manlee was a leader of the Golden Eagles 4-H Club. He was retired from the Iron Workers Local 396 out of St. Louis after working on buildings all across the St. Louis region for over 33 years.

Although being an ironworker was his occupation, his passion was working on the farm, raising cattle and hunting. This year marks 150 years that the property off LL Road has been owned by a Trost family member. Manlee and JoAnn are the current owners of the farm originally purchased by Manlee’s great-great-grandfather William Trost Sr.

Manlee and his family devoted countless hours raising and showing Hereford cattle. In 2022 Manlee was inducted into the Illinois Hereford Association Hall of Fame.

His biggest devotion was to his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and his precious grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn (nee Huebner) Knobloch; sons Justin (Kristin) Knobloch and Darren (Amanda) Knobloch; grandchildren Mason, Audrey, Brooke and Cameron Knobloch; brothers Noel (Monica) Knobloch and Dennis (Elaine) Knobloch; sisters-in-law Juanita Kent, Cecelia Vogt, Brenda Huebner and Helen Jeck; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Manlee was preceded in death by his parents Manfred and Leona (nee Trost) Knobloch; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ervin J. and Bertha (nee Henerfauth) Huebner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ervin K. and Charlene Huebner, Donald Kent, Ramona and Eugene Williams, Cornelius Vogt, Patricia and James Floerke and Frank Jeck.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. May 16 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; Monroe County Extension; 4-H Education Foundation; or donor’s choice.