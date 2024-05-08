Glenn E. ‘Gis’ Toenjes | Obituary

Glenn E. “Gis” Toenjes, 88, of Waterloo, died May 7, 2024, in Belleville. He was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Millstadt.

Glenn was a member of St. James Church – Millstadt, Knights of Columbus – Millstadt, Bricklayers Union Local No. 2, and he was a baseball coach.

He is survived by his wife Joyce A.Toenjes (nee Shilling); children Anthony (Sharrol) Toenjes, Christine (Ken) Kuhlman and Cheryl Huch; granchildren Paul (Kara) Toenjes, Libby (Brandon) Ganz and Alexander Kuhlman; greatgrandchildren Vivian and Charlotte Toenjes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jack (Elaine) Shilling, Janet Mayes, John (Dolores) Shilling, Joe Shilling, Jean Shilling and Jerry (Susan) Shilling; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Alma (nee Eichelmann) Toenjes; sister Marlene Toenjes; brothers Robert “Bob” (Delores) Toenjes, Wilbur “Whip” (Eileen) Toenjes, George “Dick” (Luella) Toenjes, Floyd “Flip” (Eulene) Toenjes, and Donald “Knuckles” (LuAnn) Toenjes; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Thomas Mayes, Louise Shilling and Sandy Shilling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 13 and 9 a.m. until time of service May 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. May 14 at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association; or donor’s choice.