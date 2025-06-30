Dr. Ronald G. Williams | Obituary

Screenshot

Dr. Ronald G. Williams, 76, of Eureka, Mo., died peacefully at home on June 26, 2025. He was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Red Bud. Growing up on Hecker highway and in Waterloo, was a small-town beginning for a man whose vibrant energy would light up every room he entered.

Ron was the heartbeat of his family and the life of every party. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Faye Williams (nee Hergenroeder). Together they built a beautiful life rooted in love, family and celebrating everything.

He was the proud father of three children: Dr. Kimberly (Dr. Shawn) Patton, Dr. Brady (Kayla) Williams and Krista (Joe) Horbenko – each of whom carry forward his positive outlook on life and his fierce love of family.

He was a deeply adored Grandpa to his grandchildren Bodie, Kayla, and Ava Patton, Addison and Charlotte Williams and Lonnie, Collins and Piper Horbenko, who brought him endless pride and so much joy.

A United States Navy veteran, Ron served his country with pride before answering his true calling…becoming a healer. A proud graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic, joining a family legacy as the seventh of 23 chiropractors in the Williams line, a tradition started by his father Lonnie.

Ron’s true magic was in how he lived. He had an infectious spirit, a signature smile and an ability to make everyone feel like they mattered. He loved architecture, listening to classic rock, entertaining, classic cars, ski trips, decorating for Christmas, taking a nap, happy hour with Faye at 5 p.m., boating at the lake, swapping stories from his Navy days, traveling, writing his daily affirmations, making vodka tonics at family gatherings, meticulously tending to his yard and home, spending time doing anything with his kids, visiting history museums and making the perfect Manhattan.

Ron never met a stranger. He could turn any simple conversation into an unforgettable exchange. He lived in the moment, and he lived in it big. He made everyone feel at home.

Ron was deeply spiritual and trusted God fully. He believed wholeheartedly in the power of divine timing. His faith was a quiet strength that guided the way he lived his life with a calm demeanor.

Ron had an unmatched lust for life, finding joy not only in the bold and celebratory moments, but also in the beautiful ordinary. Big or small, he taught us all to live life to the fullest and to love every minute of it.

He will be forever missed. Until we meet again.

Ron is also survived by his sisters, Dr. Donna Riebeling (Steve Brogan) and Lana (Carl) Tosto; brothers-in-law Duane (Judi) Hergenroeder and B.R. Riebeling; as well as a cherished niece Amber Stenzel and nephews Jeff Riebeling and Adam Martin; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Dr. Lonnie C. and Hilda Louise (nee Bagsby) Williams.

Join the family in honoring a beautiful life well lived during a celebration of life to be held from noon to 4 p.m. July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow the celebration of life at the funeral home.

A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service. Location details will be shared soon through the Quernheim Funeral Home website, quernheimfuneralhome.com.