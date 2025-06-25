Gary L. Otten | Obituary

Gary Lee Otten, 80, of Dupo, died June 23, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in East St. Louis.

Gary was a retired mechanic from TWA/American Airlines. He was a Mason and a Shriner, and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are his son Steve (Rachel) Otten; longtime companion Judy Sargent; grandchildren Emily (Dakota) Riddle, Eli Otten, Katherine Otten and Jacob Otten; great-grandchildren Indie and Ivy Riddle; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Edna (nee Rusterberg) Otten and brother Ronald Otten.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 28 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Valmeyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis.