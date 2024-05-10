Patricia A. Buncher | Obituary

Patricia A. Buncher (nee Mentel, 86, of Waterloo, died May 5, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Waterloo.

Pat was a retired bookkeeper from Amerigas in Waterloo. She was an avid antique collector and dealer, even appearing on HGTV as an expert on textile preservation. Her home and collections were featured in books and magazines, and she often traveled to cities all over the country to showcase them.

Pat was a fun-loving person and shared numerous interests and adventures with her beloved husband of many years, Roy. Pat loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Patricia was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Pat is survived by sister-in-law Alice E. Mentel; nieces Laura A. (Charles) Miller, Susan E. (James) Prader, Patricia L. (James) Wittenauer and Teresa M. (Jarrod) Fahey; great-nieces and nephews Abby Kohnz, Justine Hennrich, Davin Kohnz, Kyle Prader, Jordan Fahey, Mitchell Kohnz, Claire Wittenauer, Lauren Prader and Lee Wittenauer; and great-great-nieces and nephews Belle Hennrich, Ellie Fahey, Crosby Hennrich, Charlotte Kohnz, Wyatt Prader, Wren Prader, Jensen Kohnz and Linus Hennrich.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Buncher; parents Lee J. and Magdalene K. (nee Schaff) Mentel; brother Lee H. Mentel; and nephew Stephen Lee Mentel.

Visitation is 10:30-11 a.m. May 16 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo,

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society; or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.