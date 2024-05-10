Robert D. Rains | Obituary

Robert Dean Rains of Columbia, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on May 7, 2024.

Bob was born on Nov. 4, 1928, in St. Louis, to Howard C. and Myrtle Mae (nee Miller) Rains, and blessed our lives for 95 years.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his service, he returned to his career as an electrician with the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Bob continued his career working nearly 35 years with the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, many of those years as Missouri State Director.

Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge 474 A. F. & A. M., Ainad Shriners Legion of Honor and the Scottish Rite.

Bob was a devoted husband and father. He coached his daughters in many sports, and one of his greatest joys was summer family vacations to Florida, especially Walt Disney World in Orlando. He also enjoyed grilling his famous shish kabobs. He had a passion for cars, and was very proud to have passed his driver’s exam at age 95.

Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years Dorothy Lou (nee Wenkel) Rains of Columbia and daughters, Robyn Linn Pilliod (Ted Hellman) of St. Louis and Lori Beth (Steve) Bowles of Houston, Texas.He is also survived by his grandchildren C.J. (Kristin) Pilliod IV, Sarah (John) Gantner, Bennett Bowles, Brittany (Walker) Floyd; five great-grandchildren; brother Claude E. (Rosemary) Rains; as well as other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 14 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Don Eggleston officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis; or favorite charity of your choice.