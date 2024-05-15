Harlin F. Guebert | Obituary

Harlin Fred Guebert, 79, of Red Bud, died May 14, 2024, at his residence. He was born July 24, 1944, in Sparta.

Harlin was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in (Prairie) Red Bud, where he once served on the school board, church council and as a trustee. He was a member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau.

Harlin’s favorite pieces of equipment were his White and Moline tractors, he enjoyed his nightly Kubota rides around the farm, and his favorite past time was mowing grass.

Harlin and his family enjoyed their travels out west to South Dakota, Arizona and the Grand Canyon, and he really enjoyed his trips to Charleston, S.C. Forrest Gump was one of his favorite movies, which he had watched over and over again and practically had every line memorized.

He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Civil War era, Native American history and his “drink” of choice was Dr. Pepper, per his physicians orders.

Harlin was also in the United States Army Reserves from 1964-1970.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years Shirley Ann Guebert (nee Melchers); daughter Lara (Tony) Vause; daughters-in-law Teresa Guebert and Toni (Wayne) Liefer; grandchildren Trenton (Rachael) Guebert, Trysta Guebert (Dylan Roy), Hope Guebert, Jacob Guebert, Gabriella Vause and Adriana Vause; great-grandchildren William Guebert and Madelyn Guebert; sister Shirley Kadow; brother Melvin (Pearl) Guebert; brother-in-law Wilmer (Joyce) Melchers; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons Jeffrey H. Guebert and Troy A. Guebert; parents Fred P. and Norma (nee Koester) Guebert; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Bill) Noonan; brother-in-law Tom Kadow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 17 and 10-11 .am. May 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church in (Prairie) Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation May 18 at the church with Rev. Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Trinity Lutheran Church (Prairie), Red Bud; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.