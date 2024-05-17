Clarence H. Stockel | Obituary

Clarence H. Stockel, 90, of Waterloo, died May 17, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Waterloo.

Clarence was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo and a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughters Susan Bangle and Sally (James) Purl; grandchildren Michelle (Chris) Mace and Amanda (Jason) Schmidt; great-grandchildren Paige Bangle, Quentin Bangle, Milla Mace, Collin Mace, Nolan Schmidt and Logan Schmidt; nieces; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mabel M. Stockel (nee Einwich); parents John H. and Theresa (nee Winkel) Stockel; daughter Sonja Stockel; son-in-law Richard Bangle; grandson Aaron Bangle; and brother John G. Stockel.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 21 and 9-10 a.m. May 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation May 22 at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church; or Heartland Hospice.