Lee A. Guttmann | Obituary

Lee A. Guttmann (nee Johner), 79, of Waterloo, died at home surrounded by the love of her family on May 16, 2024. She was born Nov. 13, 1944, in St. Louis.

Lee will be remembered as a phenomenal cook both at home and for several years for the Valmeyer school district. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was also an avid animal lover. Lee didn’t know a stranger and was quick to offer a helping hand whenever necessary. She had an unmatched sense of humor and several catch phrases that her family will continue to quote for years to come.

She is survived by her husband David Guttmann; daughters Heidi (Steven) Heise and Holly (Kevin) Benz; grandchildren Leslie (Brian) Grove, Mandy (Noah) Lawrence, Trevor (Kristine Pickens) Benz and Sarah (Michael Eby) Benz; great-grandchildren William Grove, Salem Lawrence and Harrison Grove; sisters Mern Hanes, Joyce (the late Loren) Choate, Peggy (Jerome) Johner and Lynn ( the late Lowell) Ahrens; as well as countless nieces, nephews, friends and her fur baby Stormy.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mabel Johner, brothers Leroy “Sonny” Johner, Carmen “Chick” Johner and Billy Ray Johner and sister Sharon (the late Llewellyn) Marquardt.

At Lee’s request, a private celebration of life will be held by her immediate family.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois – Orange Team; or Waterloo Animal Hospital Stray Rescue Fund.