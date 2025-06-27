Wesley R. Eichelmann | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 27, 2025

Wesley R. Eichelmann, 79, of Waterloo, died June 27, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Belleville.

He is survived by his wife Dixie Eichelmann; children Lisa Meegan and Raymond Hankins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews Brenda (James) Krebel, Sandy Ballwin, Carol (Ray) Turnquist, Kevin Eichelmann, Robert (Denise) Eichelmann, Randy (Rose) Marquardt, Scott (Darlene) Marquardt and Tracy (Char) Marquardt; and cousins.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Roland P. and Mabel M. (nee Gummersheimer) Eichelmann; sisters Opal (Willard) Scheibe and Arlou (Art) Marquardt; brothers Otto (Mildred “Millie”)Eichelmann and Paul (Leola) Eichelmann; and nephew Gary Marquardt.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. June 29 and 9-10 a.m. June 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation June 30 at the funeral home with    Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Human Support Services.

