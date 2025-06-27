Wesley R. Eichelmann | Obituary

Wesley R. Eichelmann, 79, of Waterloo, died June 27, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Belleville.

He is survived by his wife Dixie Eichelmann; children Lisa Meegan and Raymond Hankins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews Brenda (James) Krebel, Sandy Ballwin, Carol (Ray) Turnquist, Kevin Eichelmann, Robert (Denise) Eichelmann, Randy (Rose) Marquardt, Scott (Darlene) Marquardt and Tracy (Char) Marquardt; and cousins.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Roland P. and Mabel M. (nee Gummersheimer) Eichelmann; sisters Opal (Willard) Scheibe and Arlou (Art) Marquardt; brothers Otto (Mildred “Millie”)Eichelmann and Paul (Leola) Eichelmann; and nephew Gary Marquardt.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. June 29 and 9-10 a.m. June 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation June 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Human Support Services.