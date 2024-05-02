Darrel E. Wolff | Obituary

Darrel E. Wolff, 72, of Columbia, diedpeacefully surrounded by his family on May 1, 2024, at home.

He was born to the late Paul and Lorraine (nee Kirchhoff) Wolff in Vandalia. He graduated from Altamont High School and then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering through the University of Illinois and a masters degree in soil engineering from Iowa State University. Darrel remained a passionate fan of all University of Illinois sporting and alumni events.

While Darrel loved growing up in the town of Altamont, his post-education life included joining the Peace Corps and expanding his travel, which included being sent to Peru following a massive earthquake. Upon returning to the United States, Darrel went back to his roots in Altamont, where he worked at Mapco.

In his mid-20s, Darrel joined John Mathes and Associates in Columbia, where he got to work along side his fraternity brothers from University of Illinois, which later became Burlington Environmental. In the later years of his career, Darrel also worked at Environmental Operations Inc. in St. Louis and then retired from Burns & McDonnell. The highlight of Darrel’s engineering career, was serving as president of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, in which he represented the St. Clair Chapter.

Darrel was married to Beverly Miedema Wolff for almost 34 years. His pride and joy was his blended family of four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Darrel was a man of faith, generosity, compassion and loyalty. His family sought his opinions and guidance on all aspects of life as they considered him to be quite brillant. His family has very fond memories of his orchestrated family vacations. Darrel loved nothing more than having his house filled with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are his sons Travis (Mandy) Denison of Columbia and Drew (Jenny) Denison of Columbia; daughters, Megan (Jason) Morgan of St. Louis and Kayla (Justin) Compton of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren Logan, Juliana, Sydney (Trey Morr), and Ava Denison, Maya Wolff, Caden, Lucas and McKenna Compton, Triston Newton and Lacey Jemmott; great-grandchildren Gabriel Jemmott, Zayden and Malayah Ford; sisters, Roberta (Kent) Phillips of Altamont and Christine (Doug) Winters of Altamont; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Eugene and Dwight Wolff.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich and Pastor William Groennert officiating.

Interment will be at the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Songs 4 Soldiers, c/o FNB of Waterloo.