Viola E. Frank | Obituary

Viola E. Frank (nee Vogel), 93, of Waterloo, died Feb. 5, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born Nov. 23, 1928, in Waterloo.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Viola was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, helped assemble The Messenger for years, and a Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by her children Jeanne (Bill) Ebeler, Steve (Vicki) Frank and Terri (Gary) Gregson; grandchildren Ryan (Theresa) Ebeler, Jeff (Megan) Ebeler, Mandy Ebeler, Garrett (Lindsey) Frank, Katie (Andrew) Norris, Jacob (Alyssa) Frank, Megan (Josh) Busby and Kristen Gregson (Andrew Gotto); great-grandchildren Wyatt and Samantha Ebeler, Violet and Annie Ebeler, Ava, Will, Lucas, and James Frank, Eli and Micah Norris and Hudson Frank, Jackson and Luke Busby; sister Helen (Kenneth) Reichert; sisters-in-law Pat Vogel, Pat Frank and Leona Frank; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Viola is preceded in death by her husband Edward “Buddy” Frank; parents Dr. E.G. and Margaret M. (nee Illert) Vogel; and brother Frederick “Fritz” Vogel.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 8 and 1 p.m. until time of service Feb. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family’s wishes.