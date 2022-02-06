Herman H. Louer Jr. | Obituary

Herman H. Louer Jr., 94, of Highland, died Feb. 4, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1927, in Valmeyer, son of the late Herman and Alwina (nee Illert) Louer.

On Aug. 14, 1948, he married Margaret M. “Maggie” Louer (nee Rippelmeyer) at Valmeyer; she passed away on Sept. 4, 2021.

Mr. Louer was born in Valmeyer, IL, where he was baptized and confirmed. He graduated from Valmeyer High School in 1944. He then served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947, with two different enlistments. In 1948, Herman married Margaret “Maggie” Rippelmeyer. After their children were born, they moved to Missouri. There Herman worked as a senior planner for Emerson Electric, where he was involved with the development of the nosecone for the B-52 bomber. Later he worked for Mound City Tobacco Company, contributing to their success. Following his dream to farm, he and his family moved to rural Highland where he operated a grain and livestock farm until his retirement in the late 1970’s. During his farming, he also worked as the operations manager for Roadway Express in St. Louis. Always active, he enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, and his family. Herman and Maggie traveled extensively in retirement and were philanthropists who supported many area organizations.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, Lee Iten Post 439, American Legion, Highland; Highland Lodge #583, AF & AM; Scottish Rite Bodies-Valley of Southern Illinois;Ainad Temple AAONOMS; Silver Lake Shrine Club; Hospital Unit of the Temple (Emeritus); Philanthropic Society,Shriners Hospital; St. Louis Zoo, Marlin Perkins Heritage Society; St Louis BotanicalGardens, Heritage Society; St. Louis Science Center, Marie & Pierre Curie Society; St. Louis History Museum, ChouteauSociety; BJC Hospital, Cornerstone Society.

Herman is survived by his son Craig R. (Jane) Louer of Edwardsville; daughter Connie D. (James) Abert of Waupaca, Wisc.; grandchildren U.S. Army Retired LTC Megan J. (LTC Chris Keuss, U.S. Army-Kuwait) Keuss of St Louis, Aaron J. (Rebecca) Abert of Spring Lake, Mich., Morgan C. (Adam) Peters of Saint Louis, Nathan S. (Erin) Louer of Atlanta and Dr. Craig R. (Ericka) Louer Jr. MD of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren Alex R. Keuss, Charlotte A. Keuss, Matthew J. Kuess, Caroline Jane Louer, Harrison Patrick Louer, Lena Margaret Louer and Max Harmon Louer; sister-in-laws Phoebe Louer of Swansea and Arline Gappa of Highland; many nieces and nephews and special newphe Homer H. (Sharon) Rusteberg of Highland.

He was also preceded in death by his half-brother Louis P. Knobloch; brothers Warren J. Louer, Carlyle W. Louer and Fred Louer; and sister Adelia Rusteberg

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Steven J. Boorsma, Pastor officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Valmeyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John’s United Church of Christ – Valmeyer; or Shriners Hospitals for Children.