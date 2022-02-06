Margie R. Pautler | Obituary

Margie R. Pautler, 78, of Columbia, formerly of Red Bud, died Feb. 4, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia.

She was born to the late William L. and Ruth Margaret (nee Schulein) Walter on Sept. 15, 1943, in Red Bud.

Margie married Norman Pautler on Sept. 23, 1961, at St. Pius V Catholic Church in Walsh; he survives.

She had worked as a secretary at World Color Press in Sparta, Illinois for over 20 years and then a legal secretary of Ron Stanley for 20 years.

She was a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia and had been a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud for 26 years.

Margie enjoyed bowling, boating, dancing and music. She was a great cook and loved to travel.

She is survived by her husband Norman Pautler of Columbia; children Rhonda (Stephen) Saputo of Columbia and Kevin (Jane) Pautler of Columbia; sisters Doris (Charles) Rader of Walsh, Beverly (Richard) Braun of Centralia and Donna Walter (Mark Walsh) of Phelan, Calif.; sisters-in-law Needie (Roman) Walter Bleem of Walsh and Patricia Walter of Ellis Grove; grandchildren Breanne Fiechtl, Brittany Fiechtl, Bryce Pautler and Jennifer Caron; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert, Jerald, Randall and William Walter.

Visitation will be 8-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Fr. Steven Pautler officiating.

Interment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Evansville.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America.