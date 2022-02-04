Stanley M. Sauer | Obituary

Stanley M. Sauer, 75, of Red Bud died Feb. 2, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia.

He was born to the late Milton and Almaneda (nee Becker) Sauer on Dec. 28, 1946 in Red Bud.

Stanley married Nancy Ann Harbaugh on April 22, 1972 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher; she preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2013.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – Red Bud, V.F.W. Post # 6632 in Red Bud, and had been post commander in 1972-1973, American Legion Post #622 in Prairie du Rocher and the Randolph County Farm Bureau. He also was a FFA Alumni.

He was a Vietnam War Army veteran and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his children Kevin Sauer of Ruma, Scott (Shara) Sauer of Red Bud, Randy Sauer (Danielle Muertz) of Red Bud, Rhonda (Keith) Juelfs of Red Bud and Angela (Philip) Shields of Red Bud; brothers Bill (Bonnie) Sauer of Prairie du Rocher and Mike (Peggy) Sauer of Red Bud; grandchildren Dylan, Joshua, Mikayla, Katie, Ethan, Elizabeth and Isabelle; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Dean Sauer; and grandson Evan Shields.

Visitation will be 4–8 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9–10:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project; or St. John the Baptist Catholic School – Red Bud.