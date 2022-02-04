Mary C. Eckert | Obituary

Librarian. This one word describes the life of Mary Catharine Eckert (nee Meyer). Mary loved the Millstadt Library and devoted her life to it. As a member of the Millstadt Civic Club, she was one of the core founders that started the Millstadt Library in the early 1960s.

Mary was born on Sept. 9, 1936, in Belleville. She married the love of her life, James Oliver Eckert, on June 22, 1957. Together they built their home in the country surrounded by trees and wildlife. Deer found a safe haven on their sanctuary. Mary enjoyed watching the wildlife activity from her kitchen window.

Mary was an active member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt and a past member of the Millstadt Civic Club and Floraville Grange.

Mary is survived by her brother-in-law Earl Eckert; nieces and nephews Marlou Eckert (Mark Raeber), Royann Touchette (James Touchette), Randy Eckert (Donna Eckert), Diane Kern (Ken Kern), Nancy Eckert (Glen Eckert), Gordon Meyer III (Jean) and Debbie Perez (David Perez); sister-in-law Norma Meyer; and many great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James; parents, Gordon and Leda Meyer; brother Gordon Meyer Jr.; stepsisters Frances and Alta Lee; nephews Glen Eckert (2015) and James Touchette (Oct. 2020); and niece Tracy Meyer.

A private family service will be held Feb. 9 at Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt with Rev. Darryl Weber and Rev. Matt Friz, co-officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband James at Frievogel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.