Mary Jane Frey | Obituary

Mary Jane Frey, nee Butler, 93, of Columbia, died Feb. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born December 12, 1928, in Burksville.

Mary Jane was a member of Immaculate Conception Church – Columbia.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Frey; sons Philip Frey, Robert (Jania) Frey, David Frey and Russ (Ginny) Frey; grandsons Zach Frey and Mike (Melissa) Kohlenberger; great grandchildren Reeve and Maura Kohlenberger; brother, Bill (Pat) Butler; sisters-in-law, Jean Butler and Carol Frey; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Philip Frey; parents James and Gertrude (nee Dugan) Butler; brother James E. Butler; sister Irma (Wilbur) Brinkmann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service Feb. 11 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at the church with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or in the form of Masses.