Daniel T. Schindler | Obituary

Daniel Thomas Schindler, 46, of Red Bud, sied July 1, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Parkview Tower, St. Louis, after a long and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. He was born Sept. 14, 1978, in St. Louis to Gilbert A. and Rita (nee Aubuchon) Schindler.

In his free time he enjoyed a variety of activities which included watching his teams: the Cardinals, Blues and Chiefs. Daniel also enjoyed fishing, fireworks and playing video games, but what he loved most of all was spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 17 years Jamie Schindler; daughters Kaitlynn Schindler and Kourtney Schindler; Parents, Gilbert A. and Rita Schindler; sister Dana (Robert) Huffmon; niece Brianna (Jerry) Grable; nephew Devon Huffmon; great-nieces Penelope Grable and Pieper Grable; uncles David Schindler and Raymond Schindler; aunt Ruth Ann “Tootie” (Pat) Gardocki; mother-in-law Karen Crook; brother-in-law, Daniel (Sally) Crook; niece Abigail Crook; nephew Caleb Crook; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bernard and Clara Ruth Schindler; maternal grandparents Melvin and Ida Aubuchon; uncle Bernie Schindler; aunt Janis Schindler; father-in-law Tim H. Crook; sister-in-law Jennifer A. Crook; and cousin Valerie Schindler.

Visitation was July 6 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, and July 7 at the Red Bud Bible Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service followed at the church Pastor Paul Kurrelmeyer officiating.

Interment was in the St John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family to start a college fund for Kaitlynn and Kourtney.