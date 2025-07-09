James H. Vogt | Obituary

James H. “Jim” Vogt, 78, of Columbia, died July 8, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 17, 1946, in East St. Louis.

Jim was a farmer and former owner of Vogt Excavating and Trucking LLC. He was also a member of St. Michael’s in Paderborn, IL and Monroe County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife Karen L. Vogt (nee Poetker); children Victoria (Christopher) Thomas and Clint Vogt; grandchildren Carter and Charlotte Thomas; sister-in-law Sharon Vogt; niece Lisa (Matt) Baczynski; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Gertrude (nee Wulff) Vogt; brother Bernard Vogt; nephew Eric Vogt; and brother-in-law John L. Poetker.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Michael’s Church – Paderborn.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 11 and 8-10 a.m. July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation July 12 at the funeral home with Father Clyde Grogan officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.