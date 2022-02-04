Brett T. Swearingen | Obituary

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Brett Taylor Swearingen. He was suddenly taken from us on Jan. 31, 2022. Brett had the biggest smile and the biggest blue eyes that would light up any room. His smile was just as big as his heart, he loved helping his family and friends.

Brett enjoyed life to the fullest and was looking forward to his next chapter in life as a 22-year-old young man.

He will be survived by his father, Joel Swearingen; mother Angela (nee Lynn) Billiter; stepfather William Billiter; brother Zachary Swearingen; and loving nephew Tate Swearingen. He was grandson to Crow and Roxann Swearingen, Sharon Mitchell and the late Richard Lynn. He was also the dearest nephew of many aunts and uncles, many cousins and countless friends

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road

A funeral service will follow 7 p.m.

Growing up, Brett was always fond of wolves and would never be without his stuffed animal, “baby wolf” so, in lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Endangered Wolf Center, Eureka, Mo.; and Helping Strays of Monroe County.