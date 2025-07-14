Allan G. ‘Big Al’ Keim | Obituary

Screenshot

Allan G. “Big Al” Keim, 60, of Waterloo, died peacefully on July 11, 2025, surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with a rare form of cancer at Kindred Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Dec. 11, 1964, in Red Bud, to Ronald and Geraldine (nee Fredrick) Keim.

Al had the biggest heart and was always there to help. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Cardinals baseball, hockey, basketball, football and spending time with family. He was a former union plasterer and member of Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association Local 0090.

He loved college football and went to the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship for the Gophers, playing offensive tackle. Al had the opportunity to travel all over the country where his lifelong friend, Mike, coached college teams and really enjoyed being on the sidelines – it was one of the highlights of his life. After college, Al coached the Little Knights football team in Belleville.

He was a great cook who loved to BBQ and smoke meat in the homemade smoker he and a friend made. Every time his chili was entered into a cook-off, it won first place with his secret recipe that he never shared – Al was very proud of that.

He loved his job at Quality Rental in Columbia, and he never met a stranger – even his doctors became his friends. He also made a lot of friends while working at Mobil On the Run in Waterloo. Al was a proud, patriotic American.

Surviving is his wife Janice (nee Ital) Keim; daughter Jennifer (nee Hastings) Frame; grandchildren Blake Frame and Haley Frame; sister Theresa (Bruce Jr.) Pickert; niece Kelsey (Chris) Reynolds; his nephew, Drew (Kylie) Reynolds; best friends Leo Fulbright and Mike Simmonds; and his fur baby cat, Jack; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald Gene and Geraldine Marie Keim; brother-in-law David Reynolds; mother-in-law Johnnie Ital; and son-in-law Ray Frame Jr.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. July 17 and noon to 1 p.m. July 18 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. July 18 at the funeral home with Pastor Myles Holmes officiating.

Interment will be in the Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County. Al was an avid animal lover but especially partial towards cats and never turned away a stray.