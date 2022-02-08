Shirley ‘Diana’ Hopkins | Obituary

Shirley “Diana” Hopkins, 63, of Columbia, died Feb. 1, 2022, in Columbia, surrounded by family. Born on Oct. 5, 1958, she was the daughter of Raymond and Nancy Herold (nee Davis); and her father precedes her in death.

Diana was a loving and devoted daughter and mother with a love for Elvis Presley and Elmo. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother Nancy Herold; children Lauren Richter (fiancé Mike Ratulowski) and Lee Goudey (fiancé Donna Rumer); brother David Herold; and cousin Nancy Tabbs.