Charlotte E.  Freeland | Obituary

Charlotte E. Freeland, 89, of Columbia, died Feb. 8, 2022. She was born July 13, 1932, in St. Louis, daughter and first child of the late Clarence H. Schneider and Lucretia C. (nee Rudolf) Schneider.

For 66 years, Charlotte was a loving wife to her late husband, Donald W. Freeland. She was a devoted mother to their four children. Charlotte was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. She worked at Little Friends Preschool for twenty years. In retirement, Charlotte and Don enjoyed traveling and refinishing antique furniture. They were active members of Local #12 Monsanto Retirees Club.

Surviving are her daughter Becky (Clyde) Trexler; sons Bruce (Cindy Huseman) Freeland and Brent (Carol) Freeland; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (with another due in March 2022); sister Joan (Nelson) Mathews; brother Roger (Garrie) Schneider; sisters-in-law Margaret Kutterer and Selma Lieb; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian D. Freeland; brothers, Lester Schneider and Ralph Schneider; sisters-In-Law, Carol Schneider, Lila Freeland and Joy Freeland; brothers-in-law Gordon Freeland, Brown B. Freeland, Jr., Tom Kutterer and William Lieb.

Visitation was Feb. 11 at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia.

A funeral service followed at the church with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment was in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Fairview Heights; or St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.