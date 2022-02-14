William W. Schmitz | Obituary

William W. Schmitz

William W. Schmitz, 67, of Waterloo, died Feb. 12, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Red Bud, son of the late Clarence J. and Pearl A. (nee Wienhoff) Schmitz.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Tipton and former member of Union Carpenters Local 662.

Survivors include wife Janet Schmitz (nee Kelley); children Jared (Sara) Schmitz, Justin (Julie) Schmitz and Joshua (Jenni) Schmitz; grandchildren Brennan, Lyric, Morgan, Cole, Elliot, and Blayke; sister and brothers Sharon (George) Hoerr, Dennis (Brenda) Schmitz, Robert (Linda) Schmitz and David (Tamara) Schmitz; brothers-in-law Dan Kelley (Shirley Muskopf), Rich (Celeste) Kelley and Jerry (Marie) Kelley; sisters-in-law Eva (Roger) Schaefer, Kathy (Eric) Bingham, Teresa Polacek, Rose Kettler, Ellen (David) Otten, Laura (Catherine) Kelley, Donna Kelley and Carol Kelley; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Rosella Kelley and brothers-in-law Edward Polacek Jr., Robert Kelley and Paul Kelley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Patrick Cemetery Fund, Vitas Hospice, or JAKE’s Day.