Deborah R. Hency | Obituary

Deborah R. “Debbie” Hency, (nee Rea), 67, of Waterloo, died July 17, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 5, 1957, in East St. Louis.

Debbie was a member of Waterloo Sports Association and involved in various fundraisers.

She is survived by her husband Gary Hency; children Kyle (Meagan) Hency and Kory (Kaitlin) Hency; grandchildren Lilly, Landon, Abbigail, Addison, Skip, Jackson, and Hadley Hency; sisters Rhonda (Scott) May and Lisa (Gary) Jones; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill (Lynn) Hency and Al (Ceil) Hency; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ronald Dean and Margaret (nee Smith) Rea and sister Margaret Rea.

Visitation is 1-5 July 20 and noon to 1 p.m. July 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation July 21 at the funeral home with Diana and Marc Voegele officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, Debbie and the family prefers memorial contributions to the Waterloo Rotary Legends Fund.