Phillip Tochtrop Sr. | Obituary

Phillip Tochtrop Sr., 77, of Columbia, died July 15, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born April 30, 1948, in St. Louis.

Phillip was a Vietnam Veteran and worked for Cerro Copper for 33 years, where he was known as “Truck Stop.” He was a member Restoration Chapel.

He is survived by his wife Linnie Tochtrop (nee Knowlton); son Phillip (Sandi) Tochtrop Jr.; grandchildren Ashley (Brad) Queveraux, Courtney (John) Kirk and Toni (Roger) Strockey; great-grandchildren Dalton and Niklaus; sisters Janet Summers and Charlotte Ard; sister-in-law Connie Knowlton; brother-in-law Tiffney (Wanda) Knowlton; niece Tameshia (Ruanndy) Torres; great-nieces Kali and Reyna; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Olean (nee Pulley) Tochtrop and brother Roger Tochtrop.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Restoration Chapel in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the animal rescue of your choice.