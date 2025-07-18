Rebecca S. Heusohn | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 18, 2025

Rebecca S. “Becky” Heusohn (nee Lloyd), 69, of Valmeyer, died July 16, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born June 10, 1956, in Red Bud.

Becky enjoyed the simple things in life. Her most precious time was spent with her children and grandchildren, she also enjoyed crafting & gardening. In her younger years she enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, & serving on the board of Christian Education at her church. She was a volunteer EMT & taught First Aide classes to the scouts. Becky worked in different capacities but the most rewarding job was working with the elderly, whether it was being a caregiver or entertainer. She enjoyed fulfilling their needs and being a voice for them, offering an ear to listen to their interesting stories or a hand to help in any way. Her philosophy was to be the reason someone smiles today.

She is survived by her children Mark (Beth) Heusohn and Jamie Whelan (Marty Seitz); grandchildren Marcus John Heusohn, Jodie Lynn Whelan, Janson John Whelan, Austin and Makayla Whelan, and Kadence and Khloe Seitz; brothers Doug Lloyd, Wesley (Lisa) Lloyd and Bruce Lloyd; aunts; uncles; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; companion “Buddy”; and her Oak Hill Family.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Heusohn; son Curtis J. Heusohn; parents George and Gloria (nee Mitweide) Lloyd; sister-in-law Tina Lloyd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Shirley Heusohn and Delbert and Janet Scheibe;  and father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and arie Heusohn (nee Borcharding).

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. July 20 and 9-10 a.m. July 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation July 21 at the funeral home with     Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

