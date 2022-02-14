Gilbert W. Reichert | Obituary

Gilbert Reichert

Gilbert W. Reichert, 93, of Columbia, died Feb. 13, 2022 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Sugarloaf Township, son of the late Christian and Alydia (Langhans) Reichert.

He married Vera Hofstetter on Sept. 17, 1950, in Columbia. After 68 years of devoted love, she preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2019.

Gilbert was a hard-working man who farmed up until last year. In addition to running his farm, he also sold Oliver tractors and managed the FS grain elevator in Columbia. He was a strong man of faith and a longtime member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo and the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club.

In his spare time, he enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals, polka dancing, camping in his motor home and watching the grandkids and great-grandkids’ ballgames. He traveled to Hawaii, Louisiana and Florida just to watch grandchildren play ball and as a result of camping and following the grandchildren, he visited almost every state. He was a talented small engine mechanic and enjoyed tinkering around his shop. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughter Judy (Frank) Cordie of Mexico, Mo.; sons Dennis (Melissa) Reichert and David (Debbie) Reichert of Dupo and Don Reichert of Fulton, Mo.; grandchildren Kellie, Kristy, Kari, Derek, Emily, Jeremy, Anna, Arik, Kayte and Kayce; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Mary) Reichert of Columbia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by grandchildren Deena and Kristen and sisters Ruth Court and Dolores Dahm.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo and from 10 a.m. until time of service Feb. 16 at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Gardens Of Memory in Belleville.

Memorial donations are suggested to Christ United Church of Christ, 200 S. 3rd St., Dupo, IL 62239, and will be accepted at the funeral home and church. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.