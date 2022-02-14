Lynne Bedwell | Obituary

Lynne Bedwell

Lynne Bedwell, nee McAleenan, 62, of Waterloo, born Dec. 3, 1959, died Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Kind, loyal, witty, supportive and courageous are just scratching the surface in defining Lynne. Other people always came first – especially her family. She was inspirational as a first child, eldest sister, loving wife, proud mother and favorite aunt. Lynne was a role model.

She is survived by husband Jim Bedwell III; son Jim Bedwell IV (Kristen Palm and children Ava and RJ); parents Richard and Norma (nee Travis) McAleenan; brothers Kevin McAleenan and Mike McAleenan; sister Kathleen McAleenan; mother-in-law Gloria Bedwell; sisters-in-law Karen Fitzgerald (Art Voellinger) and Julie (Dr. Jim) Gehrs; brothers-in-law Kirk Bedwell and Tony (Vicki) Bedwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father-in-law James Bedwell Jr.

Visitation is 3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, followed immediately by a prayer service with Msgr. William McGhee officiating.

Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Waterloo High School Golf Program at WHS Boys Golf Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog Blvd., Waterloo, IL 62298, or online at https://gofund.me/cb507718. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

