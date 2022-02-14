John R. Bass | Obituary

John R. Bass

John Richard Bass, 58, of Cahokia, born Oct. 31, 1963, in St. Louis, passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at Touchette Regional Hospital.

John was owner/operator of The Jewelry Exchange & Loan in Cahokia for over 30 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia. John was a former member of the Moose Lodge, the Deputy Marshals in Cahokia and a little league wrestling coach. He was the 1985 World Series Bellman of the Year at the St. Louis Downtown Sheraton Hotel, where he transported many professional athletes and celebrities – including Huey Lewis and The News. John also enjoyed driving and entertaining in his party bus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Holly Bass (nee Brewer); children John Dylan (Caroline) Bass of Biloxi, Miss., Garrett Bass of Cahokia, and Breanna (Canaan) Rehbein of Chillicothe, Mo.; sisters Bonnie Howerton of Columbia and Robin Waddington of Columbia; brother Patrick (Karan) Bass of Corona del Mar, Calif.; nephews Kyle (Alecia) Waddington of Waterloo, Michael (Michelle) Kunzelman of Odenton, Md. and Damian Rivera of Columbia; niece Nichole Odem of Belleville; and grandson Tucker. John was a dear friend to many.

He was preceded in death by parents Buford and Beatrice Bass and brother James B. Bass.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial takes place 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, with Father Osang Idagbo officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Family/St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dupo.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.