Chadd P. Alderman | Obituary

Our beloved husband, dad and papa, Chadd P. Alderman, 66, of Fults, died Jan. 30, 2022, in Fults, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Bassett, Neb., to Lloyd and Laura (nee Hutcheson) Alderman.

Chadd was a member of Boilermakers Local 363 and Masonic Hiram No. 52 AF & AM in Forsyth, Mont.

Chadd was intelligent, funny and outspoken. He was truly a one-of-a-kind individual. Chadd loved fishing, golfing, cooking, playing cribbage and gardening. After retirement Chadd spent most days at home with the love of his life, Jeanne, planting elaborate gardens and canning the produce. Chadd loved his family, but most of all, he loved being a papa. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne Alderman (nee Sweeting); children Shyanne (Jared) Tullis, Zane Alderman, Shannon (Travis Martin) Sivongsa, Andrea Alderman, Sausha (Michael Plunkett) Alderman, Chelsey Alderman and Brennan (Vanessa Buskirk) Alderman; grandchildren Shelisse, Christian, Gabriel, Soraya, Kyrin, Jaxon, Jocelynn, Grant, Bryce, Jaime and Cassidy; father Lloyd Alderman; sisters and brothers Cherri “Jann” (Robert “Bob”) Reichenberg, James “Mike” Alderman, Vange (Keith Jorgenson) Alderman, Vance “Rodd” Alderman, Jonn “Chris” Alderman and Robert “Robb” (Sheryl) Alderman; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.

Chadd is preceded in death by his mother Laura (nee Hutcheson) Alderman.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A celebration of life will be 2-8 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Bale Out in Baldwin.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.