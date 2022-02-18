Joseph H. Eschmann, 89, of Waterloo, died Feb. 17, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Madonnaville.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo, American Legion, Laborer’s Local #196, lifetime farmer, avid hunter, and liked to take long drives.

He is survived by brothers Norbert, George (Judy) and Wilbert (Karen) Eschmann; sisters-in-law Clara Eschmann, Ramona Eschmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents John and Rosa D. (nee Schaefer) Eschmann Sr.; brothers Bernard, Leo, John J., Cletus, Sylvester and Steven Eschmann; sisters-in-law Kaye Eschmann and Mary Eschmann.

Visitation 2-6 p.m. Feb. 20 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Madonnaville.