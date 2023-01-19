Zeke | Pet of the Week

Zeke is looking for a best friend! He is friendly and calm with people. He is an active guy who is looking for a BFF to do things with…take walks, go to the park, get an ice cream. Zeke is good with other dogs who have the same energy as him. He does not like small animals so he should not go to a family with cats or small animals. Zeke is looking for someone who will feed him treats and give him lots of love.

Zeke is 10 months old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are intereste