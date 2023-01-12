Peanut | Pet of the Week

Peanut is a pretty girl who is friendly, lovable, playful, and listens well. She has previously lived in a home with children and other dogs. Peanut is housetrained and crate trained. Peanut knows how to sit, lay, and come.

Peanut is three years old and weighs 41 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.