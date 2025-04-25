Chilli | Pet of the Week

Chilli is doing great in her foster home. Her foster mom reports she is a sweet, gentle girl and just about perfect.

Chilli is two years old and weighs 43 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Chilli is in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.