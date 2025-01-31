Scholar | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- January 31, 2025

Introducing Ms. Scholar, a friendly and dependable companion. She is housebroken, good with children and exhibits excellent manners indoors. Ms. Scholar’s adaptable nature allows her to thrive in various environments, from active play to relaxed settings. Her distinctive ears add to her unique charm. Come to the shelter to meet Scholar!

Scholar is three years old and weighs 52 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

