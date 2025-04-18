Archie | Pet of the Week

Archie is a love bug! He really enjoys running in the back yard and will need a fenced in yard so he can exercise. He knows the commands “go to your place” and “sit.”



Archie is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler/Terrier who is 4 years old and weighs 56 pounds. He is good with cats, good with children, good with some dogs and is house trained.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.