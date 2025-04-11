Jo | Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Jo and I am good boy! I am a English Springer Spaniel/German Shorthaired Pointer with not too much energy, but I’m not a lazy guy either. Come see about me!

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it along to meet Kuma.