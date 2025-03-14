Cady | Pet of the Week

Cady is a 3-year-old, 52 pound female crossbreed. She is house trained and has a medium energy level. Cady can be a little shy but is super friendly. Who can resist this hound face?

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter. If you are interested in meeting a dog, please stop by the shelter during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it along to meet your possible new family member.