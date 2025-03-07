Snow/Threepeat | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- March 7, 2025

Snow is silly, sweet, and likes petting and affection.  He has playful energy and loves to play ball.  Snow loves climbing in your lap and likes belly rubs. Snow is a special guy since he only has three legs. He is very capable and being a tripod does not slow him down very much. His adoption fee has been generously sponsored. He would be most successful as an only pet.

Snow is seven years old.

Snow’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Bugsy | Pet of the Week

February 28, 2025

Jasper | Pet of the Week

February 21, 2025

Heather | Pet of the Week

February 7, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web