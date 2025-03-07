Snow/Threepeat | Pet of the Week

Snow is silly, sweet, and likes petting and affection. He has playful energy and loves to play ball. Snow loves climbing in your lap and likes belly rubs. Snow is a special guy since he only has three legs. He is very capable and being a tripod does not slow him down very much. His adoption fee has been generously sponsored. He would be most successful as an only pet.

Snow is seven years old.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.