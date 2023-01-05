Bismark | Pet of the Week

Bismark is a sweet and affectionate boy who loves attention from people. He is a calmer dog and tends to prefer doing his own thing over playing with other dogs, but he does do well with them and is patient with some of the higher energy dogs. He has some spunk and will play sometimes but his favorite thing to do is get belly rubs. He might look a little rough with an injured tongue and a cloudy eye, but none of that bothers him.

Bismark is three years old and weighs 53 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.