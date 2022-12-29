Amelia | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Amelia! I am a sweet and active girl who loves rough housing in the yard with my furry friends and getting affection from my favorite people. I am doing well with potty training and my basic manners. I am looking for an active adopter and would love to be your running buddy, jogging partner, or fetching friend.

Amelia is 2 years old and weighs 39 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.