Denise | Pet of the Week

Denise came to Helping Strays nervous and unsure of her new surroundings. She is now living in a foster home where she is doing a fantastic job of adapting to house living. She is incredibly sweet, housebroken, and crate trained. She loves her crate and especially the soft bed. Denise is timid and will need a patient family to give her time to feel comfortable with them and she will need a dog sibling to show her the ropes. She is good with all the dogs in her foster home and loves to play with them. Children over 12 years of age would be best for Denise. Her new family must be responsible and be very careful with the doors as they go in and out since Denise is probably a door dasher and would probably run off. Is your family the one to give Denise lots of love and a great life?

Denise is two years old and weighs 42 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.