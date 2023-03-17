Prince | Pet of the Week

Who’s looking for their prince? Maybe it’s our Prince! Prince is a sweet, fun-loving, affectionate boy. He can be a little shy upon first meeting someone, but it won’t take long for him to decide to be your best friend. Prince loves going on car rides and putting his head out the window to smell the fresh air. He comes on a bit too strong for most dogs and could use some training for walking on the leash (which you can fix with our free training classes for adopters), but he’d make a great active companion for anyone who likes to go on hikes or go for runs. He’d probably be a good snuggle buddy after all that too! Let’s find this Prince his palace!

Prince is five years old and weighs 61 pounds. He would do best in a home with a tall secure fence and with no small animals.

Prince’s adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.